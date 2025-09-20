Bell Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Bell Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $204.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

