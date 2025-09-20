AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,038,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,798,000 after buying an additional 238,873 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

