Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 4,670 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the period.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
