Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $80,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,706,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,038,000 after buying an additional 1,000,394 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,292,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,048,000 after buying an additional 176,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,517,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,510,000 after buying an additional 1,107,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,292,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 180,207 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

