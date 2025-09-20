Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $102,000 Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.