Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of VEU stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
