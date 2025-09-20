Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VEU stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.