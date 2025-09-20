Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 4.0%

FTNT opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

