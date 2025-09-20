Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,321 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

