Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $121,000 in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 432 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 22,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after buying an additional 108,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $285.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

