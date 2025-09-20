Three Seasons Wealth LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Three Seasons Wealth LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.1% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $753.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $738.37 and a 200-day moving average of $771.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $939.86.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

