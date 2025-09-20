Trust Point Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Trust Point Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

