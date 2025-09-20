Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,576 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8%

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

