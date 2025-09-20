NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 338,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 7,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

