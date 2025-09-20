JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Critical Comparison

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

JELD-WEN has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN $3.78 billion 0.13 -$189.02 million ($4.06) -1.37 Weyerhaeuser $7.12 billion 2.45 $396.00 million $0.38 63.55

This table compares JELD-WEN and Weyerhaeuser”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JELD-WEN and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN -10.03% -1.60% -0.35% Weyerhaeuser 3.97% 2.95% 1.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JELD-WEN and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN 1 7 0 0 1.88 Weyerhaeuser 1 1 7 1 2.80

JELD-WEN currently has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $32.88, indicating a potential upside of 36.13%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than JELD-WEN.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats JELD-WEN on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as trim boards, glasses, hardware and locks, window screens, and molded door skins, as well as miscellaneous installation and other services. The company sells its products under the JELD-WEN, AuraLast, MiraTEC, Extira, LaCANTINA, MMI Door, Karona, ImpactGard, JW, Aurora, IWP, True BLU, ABS, Siteline, National Door, Low-Friction Glider, Hydrolock, VPI, AURALINE, FINISHIELD, MILLENNIUM, TRUFIT, EPICVUE, EVELIN, Swedoor, Dooria, DANA, Mattiovi, Zargag, Alupan, Domoferm, Kellpax, and HSE brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, retail home centers, and building product dealers, as well as homebuilders, contractors, and consumers. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

