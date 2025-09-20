Trust Point Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $231.05 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The business had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

