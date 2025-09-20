Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $505.80.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $428.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.07. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.