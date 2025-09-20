Rockland Trust Co. Sells 7,138 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,793,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $99,364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,065,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13,170.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 199,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

