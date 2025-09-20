Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:V opened at $342.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.