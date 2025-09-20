Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 189 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Carvana were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $3,124,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $5,065,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 415,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.29, for a total value of $3,583,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 421,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,511,469.10. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,750. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,426,037 shares of company stock valued at $860,238,704 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.06.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $392.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.51. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

