Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $12 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $235.10 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

