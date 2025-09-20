Trust Point Inc. Decreases Position in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,848,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 52.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $178,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,031.36. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Harris sold 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $61,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,915.70. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and have sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

