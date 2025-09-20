Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) PT at C$5.17

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of TSE:SVI opened at C$4.97 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Alan Arthur Simpson sold 134,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$633,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 381,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,792,133.50. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 467,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

