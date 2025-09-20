Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2,669.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HPQ opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.
HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
