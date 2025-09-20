ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Head-To-Head Survey

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARM has a beta of 4.17, meaning that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $20.50 million 3.20 $1.27 million $0.09 46.33 ARM $4.01 billion 37.68 $792.00 million $0.66 216.53

This table compares Sono-Tek and ARM”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ARM has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and ARM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 2 0 0 2.00 ARM 1 6 18 1 2.73

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.86%. ARM has a consensus price target of $168.52, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than ARM.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and ARM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 6.93% 8.10% 6.07% ARM 16.96% 15.56% 11.72%

Summary

ARM beats Sono-Tek on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded on November 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

