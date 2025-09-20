221,411 Shares in First Horizon Corporation $FHN Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 129.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Horizon Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

