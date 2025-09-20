Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.27 Million Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 217,574 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $654,333.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

