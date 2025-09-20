JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $314.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $315.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.