Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $144.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

