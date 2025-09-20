FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.8333.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

FTAI stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.65.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,440 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 67.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $142,012,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,678.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,140,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 884.1% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after acquiring an additional 795,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

