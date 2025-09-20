Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $8,516,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

