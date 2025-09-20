Swedbank AB Purchases 5,235 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Swedbank AB increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2%

UNP stock opened at $220.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

