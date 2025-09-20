Swedbank AB Has $44.71 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $44,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 44.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.