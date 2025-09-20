Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $29,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $12,890,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $360,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

