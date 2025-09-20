Swedbank AB Has $25.17 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $25,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 41.6% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 108.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $897,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 11.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $232.87 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.59.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

