Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.77.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

