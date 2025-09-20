ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

ServiceTitan stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33.

In other news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total value of $354,966.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $825,815.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,159,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,928,489.40. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,869,438 shares of company stock valued at $211,021,131. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

