NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

eBay Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of EBAY opened at $91.11 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $666,714.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,788,151.96. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,983. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

