NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 2,257 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

