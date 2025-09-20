Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $765,164,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Williams Companies by 190.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884,730 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,370 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,417,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,390 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

