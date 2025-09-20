Coinbase Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 446,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 308,686 call options.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.28, for a total transaction of $8,057,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,519.28. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock valued at $448,306,941. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $342.46 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

