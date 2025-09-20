Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

