HF Advisory Group LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,263,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,444,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,267,000 after purchasing an additional 216,635 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

