YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $138.43.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

