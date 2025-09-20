First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Stock Holdings Boosted by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,919,000 after purchasing an additional 378,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Solar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $349,617,000 after buying an additional 405,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after buying an additional 592,444 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,741,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,215,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,741,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after purchasing an additional 290,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

