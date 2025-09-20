YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 446,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4%

SBUX opened at $84.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

