Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $69.96 Million in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $SJT

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,698,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,955,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.25% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3%

SJT opened at $5.76 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

