Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases Shares of 191,418 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,348,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $462.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.14 and a 200-day moving average of $429.25. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $464.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

