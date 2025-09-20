Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

