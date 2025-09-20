Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires Shares of 910,367 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 910,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,841,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

