Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Head to Head Contrast

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rent the Runway and Destination Maternity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 2 1 0 2.33 Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 706.45%. Given Rent the Runway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Destination Maternity.

This table compares Rent the Runway and Destination Maternity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -28.00% N/A -35.49% Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rent the Runway and Destination Maternity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $306.20 million 0.06 -$69.90 million ($21.51) -0.23 Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destination Maternity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rent the Runway.

Summary

Rent the Runway beats Destination Maternity on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. Rent the Runway, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value. The A Pea in the Pod brand is a contemporary, fashion-forward assortment including a curated selection of exclusive designer labels at premium pricing, offering the mom2be fashionable maternity pieces that reflect her uncompromising sense of style in both casual and career apparel. The Destination Maternity brand relates to a selection of fashion offers all three brands, plus skincare, fitness, and nutritional products to pamper the pregnant woman. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

